City Holding Co. Sells 12 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Markel were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,917 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in Markel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,243.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,272.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1,242.08.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,292.50.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

