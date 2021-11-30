City Holding Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 750.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDU opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.39.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

