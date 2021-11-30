Citadel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDEM opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.14.

