Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 94,105 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 2.58% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EJAN opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $31.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.40.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.