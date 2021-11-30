Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 8.71% of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 92,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of FLRT stock opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.34 and a 52 week high of $49.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95.

