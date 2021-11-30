Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Plans GBX 3.50 Dividend

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CRC opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. Circle Property has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.27.

Circle Property Company Profile

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

