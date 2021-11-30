Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Plans GBX 3.50 Dividend

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:CRC opened at GBX 209 ($2.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.09. Circle Property has a 52 week low of GBX 168 ($2.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 209.27.
Circle Property Company Profile
