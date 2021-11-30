Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNNB opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.69. Cincinnati Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Cincinnati Bancorp alerts:

About Cincinnati Bancorp

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal banking, lending, and business banking services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.