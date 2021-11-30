Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,790.00 to $1,929.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,678.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,809.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,706.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.