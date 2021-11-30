Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,491,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $1,678.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,809.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,706.50.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

