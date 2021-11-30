China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.28

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.39, with a volume of 7652 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several research analysts have commented on CEA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.28.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited will post -3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEA. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $369,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.