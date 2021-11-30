Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.96) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.89). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of CMPI stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.