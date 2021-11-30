Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 129,085 Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,085 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 83,851 shares of company stock valued at $182,345 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a current ratio of 864.63. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.