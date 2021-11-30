Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,009 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 87,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $293.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.53.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $239.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

