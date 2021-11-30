Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $926,000 Stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17,657.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 294,700 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 887.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 216,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 194,145 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 841.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 166,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $136.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.08. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 864.63 and a quick ratio of 1,494.10.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -57.14%.

In related news, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Greg E. Handler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $108,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 83,851 shares of company stock valued at $182,345. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.