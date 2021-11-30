Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $837,000 Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SmartFinancial worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,808,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 485,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,774,000 after buying an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.2% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of SMBK stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $27.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

