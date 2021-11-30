Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $837,000 Position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,841 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of SmartFinancial worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 19.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

