Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of DURECT worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of DURECT by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 9.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

DURECT stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. DURECT Co. has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 8.88. The stock has a market cap of $229.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.40.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 280.15%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About DURECT

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

