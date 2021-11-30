Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Century Bancorp worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,394,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,822,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.24 per share, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.11 per share, with a total value of $42,245.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 985 shares of company stock valued at $112,941. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Bancorp stock opened at $115.29 on Tuesday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.90 and a twelve month high of $121.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The bank reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Century Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Century Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to commercial enterprises, state and local governments and agencies, non-profit organizations, and individuals through its subsidiary Century Bank & Trust Co. It offers commercial loans, real estate and construction loans, and consumer loans; and accepts savings, time, and demand deposits.

