Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 78,724 Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLL opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $332.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 million for the quarter.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

