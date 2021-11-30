Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,688 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Bancorp were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 397,672 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 35,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,923 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Finally, Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 108,253 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,051 shares during the period. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBTC opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $478.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $42.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

In other news, Director Michael T. Putziger purchased 820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.31 per share, for a total transaction of $27,314.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Bancorp Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Enterprise Bank. It offers personal and business banking which comprises of business and personal checking accounts; personal and business savings account; mortgages loans; personal loans; and cash management solutions.

