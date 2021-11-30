Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CNTY. TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.62 million, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 3.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.66.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Century Casinos had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $116.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

