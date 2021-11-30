Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,145,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 229,747 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 228,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.