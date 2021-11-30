Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.85 and last traded at $56.86. Approximately 2,068 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 238,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.

LEU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital cut Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $760.30 million, a PE ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 2.60.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $2.53. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $631,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,030. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

