Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) Short Interest Down 60.0% in November

Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYAD shares. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celyad Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celyad Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Celyad Oncology from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Celyad Oncology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celyad Oncology SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Celyad Oncology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYAD stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.55. 327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. Celyad Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Celyad Oncology Company Profile

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.

