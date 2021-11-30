Ccore (CCO) Hits Market Capitalization of $25,129.57

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $25,129.57 and $203.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ccore alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044911 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00236387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00089094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ccore Coin Profile

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.