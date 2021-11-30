CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) Short Interest Down 64.5% in November

CAVU Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAVR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the October 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,672,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CAVR stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05. CAVU Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

Get CAVU Resources alerts:

About CAVU Resources

CAVU Resources, Inc is a holding company, which focuses on acquiring companies that have cannabis related technologies, controlled environmental growth facilities and well managed farms. The company was founded on August 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Read More: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for CAVU Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVU Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.