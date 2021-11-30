carVertical (CV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $634,542.00

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One carVertical coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 72.4% higher against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $8.85 million and approximately $634,542.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get carVertical alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00043583 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.39 or 0.00234755 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

carVertical Coin Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 coins and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 coins. The official website for carVertical is www.carvertical.com/investors . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CarVertical is a blockchain-based vehicle history registry. The CarVertical will allow the network users to register their vehicles on the blockchain as a property and by installing a miner into the vehicle OBD slot (On-Board Diagnostics) generate a stream of real-time information that will be used to calculate the real value of the vehicle. In order to calculate the real value of a certain vehicle, the CarVertical team will use machine learning and advanced mathematical models. Furthermore, the CarVertical will feature a wallet that will serve as a gateway to most of their services, including the car's registration and maintenance records previously mentioned, and also perform insurance or technical inspection tasks. CarVertical token (CV) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the network users that provide information about the vehicle. “

carVertical Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for carVertical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for carVertical and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.