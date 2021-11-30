CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $146.48 on Tuesday. CarMax has a one year low of $90.29 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.25 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

