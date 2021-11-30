CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CTRE traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,851. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

