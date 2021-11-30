CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.56 Million

Equities analysts expect CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) to announce $75.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CareDx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $74.80 million. CareDx reported sales of $58.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CareDx will report full-year sales of $292.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $293.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $341.59 million, with estimates ranging from $337.20 million to $350.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

In other CareDx news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CDNA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,196. CareDx has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $99.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.20 and a beta of 0.52.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.