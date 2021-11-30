Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

COOSF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.34. 1,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Carbios SAS has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $75.05.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carbios SAS to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

