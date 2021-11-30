Capital Planning LLC Sells 7,569 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 482.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 94.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EMB opened at $107.49 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $116.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $111.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

