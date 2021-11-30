Capital Planning LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $10,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $52.62 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.