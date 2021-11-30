Capital Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 985.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49.

