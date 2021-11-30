Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Eight Capital

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Eight Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGC. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.28 to C$16.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.19.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 8.27. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 201.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

