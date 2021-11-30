Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Canadian National Railway reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNI. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Man Group plc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,582,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.61. 106,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,220. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.07. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $89.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

