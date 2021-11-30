Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. 1,690,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.77. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,686,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

