Calnex Solutions Plc (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 2nd

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.28 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CLX opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of £106.31 million and a P/E ratio of 29.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 123.12. Calnex Solutions has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.16 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154 ($2.01).

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions Limited provides test and measurement products for telecommunication networks. It offers Paragon that enables users to capture real-world packet delay variation profiles from their existing network and replay those profiles in a controlled lab environment; and Paragon-X, which measures the accuracy of the recovered time of day (ToD) and frequency (MTIE/TDEV) to the specified limits.

