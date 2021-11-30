Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Down 58.9% in November

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900,900 shares, a decline of 58.9% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALA. William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,031.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 200,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 182,623 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,452,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 386.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 525,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 417,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

