California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of DURECT worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Antara Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 25.5% during the second quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 2,458,585 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DURECT by 274.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,884 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in DURECT by 22.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,496 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,991 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DURECT by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,343,280 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,972 shares during the period. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

DURECT stock opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

