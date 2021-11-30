California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Teekay Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,638,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,626,000 after buying an additional 131,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 140,656.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after buying an additional 1,239,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 150.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,791,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Teekay Tankers by 51.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $387.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 54.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

