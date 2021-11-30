California State Teachers Retirement System Takes $468,000 Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 57,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,457,000 after acquiring an additional 171,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 125.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,655,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,757,000 after buying an additional 2,031,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 2,698.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,031,000 after buying an additional 1,543,666 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $10,617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 46.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 344,202 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMO. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut shares of Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Romeo Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

NYSE RMO opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $38.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.19.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

