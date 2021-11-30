California State Teachers Retirement System Has $492,000 Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,509 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Forestar Group by 61.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Forestar Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,605 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of FOR stock opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a market capitalization of $988.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.96.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

