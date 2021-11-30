California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,241 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DZS were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DZSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DZS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DZS by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

DZS stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70. DZS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.80 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

