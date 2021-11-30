C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “C4 Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. C4 Therapeutics Inc. is based in WATERTOWN, Mass. “

CCCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $37.12. The company had a trading volume of 270,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,068. C4 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $966,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,104 shares of company stock worth $5,971,806 over the last 90 days. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $901,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 254,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

