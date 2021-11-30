C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.78.

AI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NYSE AI traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.96. 2,838,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,327,738. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $35.80 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.27 million. C3.ai’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $16,659,133.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,252,962 shares of company stock valued at $59,694,234. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in C3.ai by 127.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in C3.ai by 102.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 75.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 3.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 39.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

