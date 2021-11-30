BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Robb A. Lemasters Acquires 5,000 Shares

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Robb A. Lemasters acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.52. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

