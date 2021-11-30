Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.67

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.67 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.30 ($0.12). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.40 ($0.12), with a volume of 1,753,455 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on BMN shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.67. The company has a market capitalization of £112.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

