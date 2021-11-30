Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.09

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.09 and last traded at $33.61, with a volume of 21646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMBL shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at $1,299,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 219.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 255,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 175,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the third quarter valued at about $17,393,000.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

