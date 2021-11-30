BTR Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,415 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after purchasing an additional 647,036 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,284,000 after purchasing an additional 449,205 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $453,685,000 after purchasing an additional 436,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $687.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $631.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $607.04. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $327.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

